Covid-19: 1,210 new cases, 60 deaths in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday said that it has recorded 1,210 new cases and 60 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

Ministry said that out of 3,866 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 1,210 were reported positive.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 137,853 cases in the country.

Ministry said that 757 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The death number exceeded to 5,983 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.