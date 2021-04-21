COVID-19: 133 new infections, four deaths reported in one day

AT News

KABUL: 133 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded within past 24 hours in Afghanistan, health ministry said on Wednesday, adding that four patients fighting the virus lost their lives.

The total tally since the outbreak of the pandemic reached to 58,346 cases in the country.

The ministry said that the new cases were recorded out of 1,706 suspected samples tested in laboratories. 29 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, pushing the number of recoveries to over 52,301. The total tally of the deaths reached to 2,561 in the country.

This comes as the Afghan officials earlier warned of the possible third wave of the pandemic virus, calling on the people to take the threat of the virus serious.