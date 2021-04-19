COVID-19: 139 new cases, five deaths reported in one day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 139 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths around the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached 58,037 cases across the country.

According to the ministry, the new cases reported positive out of 1,830 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 74 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total recoveries exceeded to 52,242 and the deaths to 2,550 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over one year ago.