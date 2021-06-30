Home / Latest Updates / Covid-19: 1,557 cases, 91 deaths

Covid-19: 1,557 cases, 91 deaths

admin June 30, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 12 Views

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health reported 1,557 confirmed cases with 91 fatalities recorded within 24 hours across the country.

The new tally was recorded out of 5,051 samples, according to the ministry. During this period, 996 people were recovered.

The total number of cases surpasses 12, 0216 with 4,962 deaths. This comes as the Afghan health officials said earlier that the number of cases would be declining in the coming weeks.

The officials also voiced concerns over the shortage of the oxygen balloons.

About admin

Check Also

India concerned as Afghan war escalates

AT News KABUL: India expresses concerns over the recent developments and security situation in Afghanistan. …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved