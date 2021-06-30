Covid-19: 1,557 cases, 91 deaths

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health reported 1,557 confirmed cases with 91 fatalities recorded within 24 hours across the country.

The new tally was recorded out of 5,051 samples, according to the ministry. During this period, 996 people were recovered.

The total number of cases surpasses 12, 0216 with 4,962 deaths. This comes as the Afghan health officials said earlier that the number of cases would be declining in the coming weeks.

The officials also voiced concerns over the shortage of the oxygen balloons.