COVID-19: 206 new cases, 7 deaths reported in a single day

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said it has recorded another 206 new cases of coronavirus and seven patients have lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, another 180 patients have fully recovered in the same period of time.

Afghanistan now officially has 59,576 COVID-19 cases and the total deaths now stands at 2,618. Another 52,974 people are recovered.

Recently, the ministry of public health has talked about a plan to impose night curfews, border closures with Iran and Pakistan and suspend flights from India in a bid to prevent the third wave of Covide-19 in the country.

Acting minister, Wahid Majrooh said that the ministry would present its schemes to the cabinet meeting. In a meeting with the private healthcare sectors, Mr. Majrooh had stressed on bringing reforms and implementing tremendous measures to combat the possible third wave of the virus.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,131,405 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 148,335,023, according to Johns Hopkins University.