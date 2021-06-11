COVID-19: 2,606 infections, 93 deaths in 48 hours

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health reported 2,606 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with additional fatalities of 93 deaths within the past two days.

The tally was recorded across the country and during this period, 725 patients were recovered.

According to the health ministry, the Thursday’s pandemic cases were 1,582 with 56 deaths and 409 recoveries.

On Friday, the number of cases declined to 1,024 and deaths 37 while 316 people recovered from the pandemic. The health officials estimated the peak-line to come within next weeks.

700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were arrived Thursday in Kabul from China. The vaccine was pledged by the Chinese government and was officially handed over to the Afghan government.

A spokesman for the ministry of public health, Dastagir Nazari said that the vaccination would begin soon.

“We will start the vaccination program on Saturday and plan to provide these vaccines to people over 50, government employees, and employees of private sector companies who do not have the capacity social distance,” he added.