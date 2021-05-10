COVID-19: 340 new cases, 12 deaths reported in a day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 340 new cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 62,403 cases around the country.

The new cases reported positive out of 2,514 suspected samples during this period of time.

Another 150 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total recoveries exceeded to 54,382 and the deaths to 2,710 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,293,232 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 158,339,232.