COVID-19: 37 New Infections, Eight Deaths Reported in One Day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 37 new positive cases of coronavirus and eight fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday.

Afghanistan now has 54,891 confirmed positive cases across the country.

The news cases were reported out of 1,729 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 90 patients have fully recovered during this time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 47,549 and the deaths to 2,398 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,160,562 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 100,371,303, according to Johns Hopkins University.