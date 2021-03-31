COVID-19: 63 new cases, five deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 63 new coronavirus cases and five deaths around the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 56,517 cases.

The new cases come positive out of 2,014 suspected samples.

177 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 51,550 and deaths to 2,489 since the outbreak of the pandemic started around the country one year ago.