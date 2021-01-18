COVID-19: 79 Infections, Three Deaths Reported in One Day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 79 new positive cases of coronavirus and three fatalities in the last 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.

With new infections, Afghanistan now has 54,141 confirmed cases around the country.

These cases were reported out of 1,849 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Another 543 patients have fully recovered and three others lost their lives battling the virus during the same period of time, the ministry added in a statement.

The total tally of recoveries exceeded to 46,411 and the deaths to 2,346 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country nearly one year ago.