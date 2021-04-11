COVID-19: 82 new cases, 8 deaths reported in 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 82 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths in the last 24 hours across the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

The new cases come positive out of 2,052 samples tested during this period of hours.

According to the ministry, eight patients have lost their lives and 27 others have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Afghanistan now has 57,242 confirmed positive cases and the deaths stands at 2,629. The total number of recoveries has reached 51,989.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,929,837 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 135,467,026, according to Johns Hopkins University.