COVID-19 cases: 121 new patients, 12 deaths reported in past 24 hours

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 121 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 45,963 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Saturday.

These cases come positive out 873 suspected samples tested during this period of time – 62 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 19 in Balkh, 11 in Kandahar, nine in Nangarhar, six in Baghlan, four in Logar, two in Parwan and two in Bamyan provinces, according to the ministry.

12 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 349 others have fully recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 36,644 and the deaths to 1,752 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country months ago.