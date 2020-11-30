COVID-19 Cases: 283 new infections, 16 deaths reported in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 283 new cases of coronavirus cases within past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 46,498 throughout the country, health ministry said Monday.

These case reported positive out of 1,300 suspicious samples, 35 cases were registered in Kabul, 34 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Kandahar, 24 in Nangarhar, 24 in Ghazni, 14 in Paktia, 13 in Farah, 11 in Paktika, 11 in Nimroz, 10 in Zabul, nine in Takhar, eight in Baghlan, eight in Parwan, six in Kunduz, four in Helmand, four in Uruzgan and one in Laghman province.

16 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 57 others have fully recovered during this period of time, the ministry said in a statement.

The total recoveries exceeded to 36,788 and the deaths to 1,779 people since the virus spread throughout Afghanistan.

As winter is coming, the health officials warned people to take the virus seriously with observation of social distancing and using masks, which are said to be the only options to prevent the spread of the virus in the society.