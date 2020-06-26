Home / Latest Updates / Covid-19 cases consecutively jump down in Afghanistan

KABUL: The Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health has recorded 276 covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, bringing another consecutive day with the lower cases in the country as the pandemic virus is appearing to be falling down.

Eight dead and 132 recoveries were reported during this period, officials said.

Afghanistan now has over 30, 451 cases with at least 638 dead and 10,306 recoveries.

The ministry health said that 71 cases were recorded in capital Kabul, 27 cases recorded in western Herat, 27 cases recorded in Paktia, 25 cases recorded in Takhar, 23 cases recorded in Bamiyan, 20 cases recorded in Kunduz, 17 cases recorded in Balkh and 12 cases recorded in Kandahar.

According to the ministry, another eight patients were registered in Laghman, seven in Nimruz, seven in Jawzjan, six in Uruzgan, three in Kunar, two in Logar, two in Wardak and two others in Panjshir.

