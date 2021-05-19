COVID-19 cases, deaths continue steady rise; 453 infections, 10 deaths reported in one day

AT News

KABUL: As COVID-19 cases rose for the past few days in a row, the biggest jumps were reported on Wednesday with 453 new cases and 10 deaths as per the health ministry’s daily snapshot of the pandemic.

The new cases were reported across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Wednesday, revealing highest infections during this period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 64,575 cases around the country.

The new cases were reported out of 3,062 suspected samples. Another 411 patients have fully recovered and discharged.

The total recoveries exceeded to 55,529 and the deaths to 2,772 nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic started in Afghanistan over a year ago.