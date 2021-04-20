COVID-19 cases dramatically increasing in Afghanistan

176 new infections, seven deaths reported in past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The new cases of coronavirus has been dramatically increasing in Afghanistan, where in the past 24 hours 176 new cases were reported and seven other patients have lost their lives.

According to the ministry of public health, the new cases were reported out of 2,159 suspected samples during the same period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 58,213 cases around the country.

Another 28 patients have fully recovered in this period of time.

The total number of recoveries exceeded to 52,272 and the deaths to 2,557 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started a year ago.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,031,236 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 142,135,767, according to Johns Hopkins University.