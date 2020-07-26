Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan climb to 36,157; death toll at 1,259

AT News

KABUL: The coronavirus cases in Afghanistan saw a rise of 121 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 36,157, according to the Afghan health ministry. The death toll due to the virus rose to 1,259 with 12 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said that out of 741 suspected samples, 121 were reported positive within 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 30 positive cases were registered in Khost, 25 in Herat, 20 in Ghor, nine in Takhar, eight in Kandahar, five in Balkh, four in Badghis, four in Badakhshan, three in Daykundi, three in Kabul, two in Maidan Wardak, one cases each in Paktia, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Kunar, Zabul and and Urozgan provinces.

387 patients have recovered and 12 others lost their lives to the virus during this period.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 25,180 and the deaths to 1,259 across the country.