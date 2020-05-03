Covid-19 cases increase rapidly, tally reaches to 2,704

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said it has recorded 235 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,704 across Afghanistan.

Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar in a press conference said that out of 581 suspected samples, 235 came positive. These cases are included 63 in Kabul, 54 in Kandahar, 19 in Herat, 14 in Panjshir, 13 in Takhar, 12 in Nangarhar and 10 cases each in Samangan and Ghor provinces. Nine cases were also reported in Baghalan, seven in Maidan Wardak and five each in Badghis, Bamyan and Laghman provinces. Three cases recorded in Sar-e-Pul, two cases in Parwan, two cases in Kunar and one case each in Helmand and Farah provinces.

Mr. Mayar said 14 infected patients were recovered and unfortunately 12 others died in the past 24 hours. The number of recovery jumped to 345 people and the dead to 85 since the outbreak of the virus started in Afghanistan.

Pointing toward daily increase of virus in Kabul with further deaths, Dr. Mayar termed it an alarming and warned people to pay all heed to the health ministry’s precautionary advices to stop the wild spread of the virus.