covid-19 cases nearing 25k mark

AT News

KABUL: With 664 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 24,766 coronavirus cases across the country. 1,211 suspected samples were tested, in which 664 came positive. 524 patients have recovered and unfortunately, 20 others died during this period.

According to ministry of public health, 361 positive cases registered in Kabul, 34 in Kandahar, seven in Nangarhar, 22 in Paktia, two in Badghis, 32 in Takhar, 32 in Baghlan, 11 in Logar, three in Nimroz, two in Bamyan, 34 in Parwan, 21 in Laghman, 14 in Kunduz, eight in Kunar, seven in Helmand, 30 in Kapisa, 31 in Panjshir, 19 in Paktika, three in Zabul, 12 in Daykundi and 24 in Nuristan provinces.

The total recovery has exceeded 4,725 and the dead to 471 across the country.