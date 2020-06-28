Covid-19 cases nearing 31k

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan on Sunday has recorded 351 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that has brought the total tally to 30,967 across the country. The latest count came from 701 suspected samples.

34 patients have lost their lives battling the virus, and 2,004 others recovered during this period, the Afghan health ministry said.

220 cases were recorded in Kabul, 24 in Herat, 17 in Kunduz, 15 in Badakhshan, 12 in Takhar, 11 in Baghlan, 11 in Badghis, 10 in Daykundi, and seven each in Logar and Kapisa provinces.

Similarly, five cases were reported in Nangarhar, five in Zabul, three in Maidan Wardak, two in Parwan and one each in Kandahar and Panjshir provinces.

The total recovery has reached to 12,588 and the deaths to 737 since the outbreak of the virus in the country.