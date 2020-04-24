Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing, tally reaches to 1,330

AT News

KABUL: The number of people infected with the coronavirus now reaches to 1,330 across the country, according to the ministry of public health report.

The ministry said Friday that 95 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours.

It said that 339 suspect cases were registered in 17 provinces from which 59 were positive.

The report said that 53 cases were registered in Kandahar province, 11 in Kabul, 10 in Takhar, five in Panjshir, five in Nangarhar, three in Herat, two in Farah, two in Ghazni, one in Laghman, one in Nimroz, one in Parwan and one in Dakondi.

It said that the total number of people infected with the virus got 1,330.

According to the report, 43 patients died while 188 were recovered.

The Corona virus has so far spread in all provinces except Nooristan.

2.7 million people have been infected with the virus in the world, according to international figures that say 190,000 have died and 744,580 recovered.