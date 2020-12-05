COVID-19: Cases rise by 253, another 18 deaths reported in past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Amidst fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 253 new infections out of 1,400 simples tested in the last 24 hours around the country.

Another 18 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 138 others have fully recovered during this period of time, according to the health ministry.

The new cases were reported in different provinces, 73 new cases reported in Kabul, 17 in Kandahar, 27 in Balkh, 22 in Nangarhar, 17 in Paktia, 2 in Bamiyan, 1 in Baghlan, 20 in Parwan, 2 in Nimroz, 17 in Ghazni, 1 in Logar, 5 in Helmand, 1 in Wardak, 4 in Laghman, 16 in Khost, 12 in Paktika, 1 in Uruzgan, 11 in Jawzjan, and 4 in Sar-e-Pul province.

Afghanistan now has 47,641 confirmed cases with the total deaths reached to 1,865 since the pandemic started spreading in the society several months ago. Moreover, 37,485 other patients have fully recovered during this period of time.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,519,576 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 65,926,118, according to Johns Hopkins University.