Covid-19 cases significantly decreased; Afghanistan records 60 cases within 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has seen a significant decrease in coronavirus cases as the health ministry on Friday said they have recorded 60 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. These came out of 557 suspected cases.

14 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 52 others recovered during this period, the health ministry said. Afghanistan officially has 35,988 cases, with 24,573 recoveries.

Seven news cases were recorded in Kabul, 18 in Herat, 1 in Kandahar, 11 in Bamiyan, 1 in Nangarhar, 6 in Badghis, 4 in Kunduz, 1 in Badakhshan, 1 in Parwan, 1 in Laghman, 5 in Kunar, 2 in Panjshir), and 2 Kapisa within 24 hours.

The total deaths are sand by 1,225, and so far 85,970 suspected patients tested nationwide.