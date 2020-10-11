Covid-19 cases spike in Afghanistan; 96 infections, 4 dead

AT News

KABUL: At least four patients have lost their lives to the coronavirus and 96 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours across the country, health ministry said Sunday.

With these fresh cases, the total tally increased to 39,799 throughout the country, according to the health ministry’s data.

These cases were come positive out of 475 suspected samples – 61 positive cases were recorded in Herat, 11 in Daykundi, 11 in Parwan, four in Bamyan, three in Baghlan, three in Badghis, one in Kabul, one in Paktia and one in Zabul provinces.

50 patients have fully recovered during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 33,114 and the total deaths stand at 1,477 across the country since the outbreak of the virus started in the country months ago.