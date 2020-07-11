Covid-19 cases surge passes 34K

AT News

KABUL: With 172 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 34,366 coronavirus cases across the country. The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday said that out of 395 suspected samples, 172 came positive.

23 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 253 others recovered during this period, the ministry said.

139 positive cases were registered in Kabul, 10 in Balkh, eight in Kandahar, seven in Nimroz, four in Helmand, three in Uruzgan and one in Zabul provinces.

The total recovery has exceeded 21,135 and the deaths are stands to 994 since the start of the virus almost three months ago.