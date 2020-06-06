Covid-19 cases surge past 19k

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health recorded 582 new covid-19 patients within past 24 hours across the country. The total tally has reached to 19,551 in Afghanistan.

Out of 761 samples tested in the laboratories across the country, the ministry said that at least 582 of them were tested positive.

MoPH said that at least 161 patients were recorded in Kabul, 193 in Herat, seven in Kandahar, 46 in Balkh, one in Paktia, 23 in Nangarhar, 107 in Nimroz, 15 in Laghman, 14 in Ghor, five in Kunar, two in Helmand, two in Nuristan and six in Urzgan province.

With 582 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of patients reached to 19551 in the country.

According to ministry of health, 68 patient infected by covid-19 were recovered and 18 others died during these hours. Over 1,830 patients have been recovered from the infection and over 327 patients have died by far in Afghanistan, according to the ministry.

To avoid the further spread of the virus, the MoPH enforced the usage of the masks by the citizens in the public areas, warning that the pandemic has been rapidly increasing. Based on the Afghanistan cabinet’s decision, the educational centers would remain close for another three months.

The ministry said that offices’ must take serious precautionary measures and be disinfected as well as provide all-type facilities, with observation of medical recommendation for the employees to avoid the spread of the virus.