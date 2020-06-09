Covid-19 cases surge past 21k

AT News

KABUL: With 542 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 21,459 coronavirus cases with 384 deaths since the outbreak of the virus started around three months ago.

The fragile health systems and carelessness of the Afghan masses over health advices could have unfold unprecedented humanitarian chaos as a result wild spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said that out of 1,225 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours, 542 were reported positive.

213 patients registered in Kabul, 142 in Herat, 22 in Paktia, 92 in Nangarhar, 36 in Ghazni, four in Logar, 12 in Laghman, eight in Kunduz, one in Kunar, five in Kapisa and seven in Panjshir provinces.

480 patients have recovered and 15 others died during this period, the health ministry said.

The total recuperative have reached to 2651 and the dead to 384 across the country.