Covid-19 cases surge to 1,463

KABUL: Giving a new update of coronavirus, the Afghan health officials announced 133 new cases registered within past 24 hours in 18 provinces of the country, bringing the total number to 1,463.

Speaking to a news conference on Saturday in Kabul, spokesman for the ministry of public health, Wahidullah Mayar said that four of covid-19 patients were died within two rounds of clock, putting the death toll to 47.

25 cases in western Herat, 16 in Kabul, 20 in Balkh, 16 in Paktia, seven in Nimruz six in Samangan and an average of three cases per each province in Zabul, Kapisa, Logar and Talkhar provinces have been recorded. Furthermore, two cases in Ghor, two in Bamiyan and another two in Urozgan provinces have been recorded, while Wardak, Baghlan, Parwan and southern Helmand has recorded one cases per each.

Kabul with the total number of 446 cases is on top of the list, which is followed by Herat with 386 numbers and Kandahar with 203 cases.

Former Public Health Director of eastern Kunar province, Dr. Assadullah Fazli died after being infected to covid-19. He was tested positive few days back and was under treatment in Jalalabad hospital.

It has been more than a month that the Afghan government has imposed lockdowns in some of its big cities to avoid the further spread of the virus which could be so deadly and catastrophic, as the health organization are shortages of enough medical equipment to combat the virus.