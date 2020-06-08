Covid-19 cases surge to 20,917

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Monday said that it has recorded 575 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 20,917 in Afghanistan.

Out of 978 suspected samples, 575 were registered positive.

193 new positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 151 in Herat, 39 in Kandahar, seven in Paktia, 23 in Nangarhar, 13 Badghis, five in Takhar, 22 in Logar, 10 in Nimroz, seven in Maidan Wardak, 13 in Parwan, three in Laghman, 39 in Helmand, 26 in Kunar, 10 in Ghor, eight in Zabul, one in Badakhshan and five in Daykundi provinces, according to the health ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, 329 patients have fully recovered and unfortunately 12 others have died during this period of time.

The total tally of recovery reached 2,171 and the deaths to 369 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country around three months ago. The coronavirus first appeared in southern Herat province, brought by the Afghan refugees from neighboring Iran.