Covid-19 cases surge to 3,392 in Afghanistan

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said it has recorded 168 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 3,392 across Afghanistan.

Out of 701 suspected samples, 168 came positive, a statement issued by the ministry said.

67 new cases were recorded in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, eight in Logar, nine in Laghman, nine in Faryab, four in Balkh, four in Paktia, four in Baghlan and two in Kunar provinces, one each in Sar-e-Pul, Nuristan, Samangan and Helmand provinces.

According to Health Ministry, 37 infected had recovered and nine other patients had died during past 24 hours. The totally recovery stands to 458 and the dead to 104.