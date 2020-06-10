Covid-19 cases surpass 22k

AT News

KABUL: With 684 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially recorded 22,143 coronavirus cases across the country. 21 deaths and 324 recoveries were reported during this period, counting the total dead as 405 since the spread of the virus in the society around three months ago.

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that out of 1,128 suspected samples, 684 were reported positive, calling on the residents to stay at home to help its spread.

393 positive cases registered in Kabul, 96 in Herat, 13 in Kandahar, 95 in Nangarhar, six in Badghis, 25 in Nimroz, three in Parwan, eight in Kunduz, 12 in Farah, 18 in Kunar, four in Zabul, four in Badakhshan and seven in Uruzgan provinces, according to the health ministry.

2,975 patients have so far fully recovered, the health ministry said.