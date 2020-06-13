Covid-19 cases surpass 24k

AT News

KABUL: With 556 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now has 24,102 coronavirus cases across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday said that out of 1,065 suspected samples, 556 were tested positive.

According to ministry, 253 positive cases registered in Kabul, 23 in Kandahar, 74 in Balkh, 43 in Nangarhar, 28 in Takhar, eight in Ghazni, 22 in Baghlan, eight in Nimroz, 12 in Logar, 23 in Bamyan, 20 in Maidan Wardak, three in Laghman, 17 in Kunar, five in Helmand, nine in Zabul, six in Daykundi and two in Uruzgan provinces.

273 patients have recovered and five others died during this period, the health ministry said.

The total patient recovered have exceeded to 4,201 and the dead to 451 across the country.