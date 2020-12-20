Home / Latest Updates / Covid-19 Deaths Increase in Afghanistan

Covid-19 Deaths Increase in Afghanistan

141 new infections, 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 141 new positive cases of coronavirus and 20 fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Sunday.

The total tally, since the outbreak of the epidemic, reached 50,677 cases around the country.

In the past 24 hours, 1,431 suspected patients have been tested and 141 of whom were Covid-19 positive.

Moreover, 359 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 39,158 and the deaths to 2,074 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country.

