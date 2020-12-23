COVID-19 in Afghanistan: 271 new infections, 21 deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 271 new positive cases of coronavirus and 21 fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 51,360 since the outbreak of the virus started nearly one year ago.

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that the new cases were tested positive from 2,057 suspected samples during the same period of time. Another 136 patients have fully recovered during this time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 39,920 and the deaths to 2,126 since the spread of the virus in the society.