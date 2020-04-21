COVID-19 poses serious threat to Afghan stability: US

AT News

KABUL: US said that Covid-19 is a serious threat to the stability of Afghanistan. “U.S. is providing Afghanistan with more than $18 million in funding for infection surveillance, lab improvements, case management, infection prevention and control and community engagement,” US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than $18 million in total U.S. assistance for Afghanistan’s COVID-19 response includes more than $5.6 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance to support detection and treatment of COVID-19 for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and nearly $2.4 million in MRA humanitarian assistance for Afghan returnees, the statement added.

“This also includes $10 million in existing resources the United States Has redirected to support the United Nations Emergency Response Plan for COVID-19. This support will include surveillance, lab improvements, case management, infection prevention and control, community engagement, and technical assistance to the Government of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The U.S. Government is leading the world’s humanitarian and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic even while we battle the virus at home, the statement added.

As part of this comprehensive and generous response from the American people, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have now committed nearly $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance on top of the funding we already provide to multilateral and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic.

This funding will support critical activities to control the spread of this disease, such as rapid public-health information campaigns, water and sanitation, and preventing and controlling infections in health-care facilities, according to the statement.

This is as 66 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours that brought the total number to 1,092.

According to Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, 66 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Kabul (52), Laghman (5), Baghlan (4), Nangarhar (4) and Paktia (1) in the past 24 hours.