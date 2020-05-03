Covid-19 threatens media activities

AT News

KABUL: The deadly coronavirus is threatening media activities in the country, a media support agency claims.

Najib Sharifi, head of the committee for journalists’ safety, said Sunday that the government should not expect any help from media outlets, stressing on the work independence and freedom of media jobs.

He warned that the Corona virus pandemic has brought some of the media companies at the brink of collapse due to financial problems.

According to Sharifi, a number of media organizations had already fired their staff or sent them to a long leave with no payments.

He asked for support of media, or the freedom of speech would be threatened and media would stop activities. Sharifi emphasized that the the virus outbreak should not cause stop of media activities.

He asked the government to open emergency financial accounts for the media in Kabul and provinces to save them from collapse.

Sharifi also asked the government not to take taxes and electricity bills from media until Corona virus terminates.

He called on the international community not to spare assistances with Afghan media outlets. He called on the media runners to pay for their staff during the lockdown.

The number of Corona virus patients has reached to 2,704 in the country, from whom 85 have died and 345 have recovered.