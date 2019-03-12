Criminal events decrease in Faryab

AT News Reports

KABUL: Local officials in northern Faryab province say that the criminal cases have been decreased compared to past months in the provincial capitalcity of Maimana.

General Ghaibullah Sadat provincial police chief said on Tuesday that security situation improved than before with criminal cases decreased in the city.

He said that over 43 criminal events happened in the last month while this month the number of event fell to 20.

He called kidnapping, robbery, murder and mine planting as the events.

“Our NationalSecurity Forces are very serious and have serious activities,” he said. “About 50 percent criminal activities have decreased compared to last month.”

Meanwhile, members of provincial council express concern over security situation, askingofficial to be seriousin security problems.

Fazulullhaq Mohammad, a member of provincial council said that abduction and robberystill happen in the city.

“Situation is good in the city, but we are still concerned,” he said. “Suicide attackers come and kidnapping and murder are not uprooted yet.”

Also, Maimana residents are still concerned over security situation in the city.

“We don’t believe security, murders and kidnappings happen.What should we do with the security in the city when there is no safety 5kilometersfrom the city?” said Mohammad Azim, one of the residents of the city.

But the Faryab police chief said that over 19 people have been arrested on chargeof kidnapping, mine planting and smuggling.