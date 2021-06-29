Czech, Georgia complete troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Czech and Georgian soldiers have completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, where they had been part of the invasion contingent led by the United States since 2001.

On Monday morning, the Czech troops lowered their flag in Kabul, thus ending nearly 20 years of military presence in the country.

On the same day, Georgia also completed the withdrawal of its forces stationed in Afghanistan after the remaining unit from the 32nd Battalion returned home on Monday.

Both the Czech Republic and Georgia started the reduction of their troops in Afghanistan on May 21, after the United States decided in April to start withdrawing its troops as of May 1.

This is as the U.S. will withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Some sources said that around 600 U.S. soldiers will remain in Afghanistan to guard the embassy and other diplomatic areas.