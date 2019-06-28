Daesh expands its strongholds in Afghanistan: NATO

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO Secretary Gen. Jens Stoltenberg expressed his grave over what he said Deash—a terrorist group, has been strengthening its strongholds in Afghanistan, but assured NATO’s commitment to Resolute Support Mission to fight the insurgent group.

Afghanistan has been remained top on the agendas of NATO Defense Ministers summit that was wrapped up after two days of discussions in Brussels on Friday.

According to Gen. Stoltenberg, part of NATO’s support for Afghanistan’s security forces aimed at fighting Daesh fighters in Afghanistan.

“We will stay in Afghanistan as long as necessary,” said Gen. Stoltenberg, in order to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for the international terrorists.

In NATO’s Defense Ministers Summit, all nations contributing to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, the United Nations, European Union, World Bank, and Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid met to mull Afghanistan’s situation.

Stoltenberg announced that allies have generated forces for the next rotation, and confirmed financial support for the Afghan security forces through 2024.

“While many challenges remain in Afghanistan, we now have a unique opportunity for peace,” said Mr. Stoltenberg, adding, the best way NATO can support the peace effort is to remain committed to the train, advise, and assist mission in Afghanistan.

Secretary General of NATO supported intra-Afghan dialogues and pointed out that Germany, NATO’s member took important steps to facilitate talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

Despite progress over peace talks with the Taliban, Mr. Stoltenberg said that NATO and its allies were not pushing for an exit agreement, but for an agreement to reach peace deal which preserves achievements of the last 18 years.

Moreover, Stoltenberg said the Afghan security forces had the initiative on the ground and were gaining controls of more Taliban-controlled areas, messaging to the Taliban they would not militarily win the war.