Daesh facilitator nabbed in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Kabul police on Sunday said they have arrested Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) facilitator and logistic supplier in a fresh crackdown in the capital city—Daesh is foreign extremist groups, and the Afghan government has strong resolve to eliminate it.

Police Special Unit succeeded to arrest Daesh or so-called IS-K‘s facilitator and logistic supplier during an operation conducted in 16th PD in Kabul, Kabul Police Press Department said in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times.

According to the statement, the detained indict identified as Juma Khan, however, no further details has given.

Afghan security forces have recently intensified attacking Daesh militants across the country in general, but in Kabul in particular.

Last week, operatives of the National Directorate of Security arrested Mubashir Muslimyar, a Kabul University teacher over Daesh links.

Two other Daesh members identified as Ahmad Tariq and Ahmad Farooq were also arrested from Kabul, NDS said in a statement in that time.

They were involved in organizing attacks in Kabul that targeted wrestling club, administrative reforms commission’s employees and airport, the statement said.

They confessed to being recruited by Kabul University teachers Zahir Daee, Mohammad Maroof Rasikh, Mubashir Muslimyar and Obaidullah Mutawakil