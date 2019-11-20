Daesh fighters moving from Nangarhar to adjacent Kunar, Nooristan

AT News Report

KABUL: Fighters loyal to the Daesh terrorist group are moving from Nangarhar province (their main haven) to its neighboring provinces of Kunar and Nooristan in the east, members of parliament said.

The representatives from eastern provinces in the parliament, said in their Wednesday session the transfer took place following a big defeat to the terrorist group in Nangarhar.

They said that the fighters plan to use Nooristan as a corridor to move to the northern areas, as the province borders Badakhshan.

The news come as defense ministry reported this week that tens of Daesh fighters surrendered along with their families surrendered to army in the Achin district of Nangarhar.

The government forces and Taliban militants have recently launched attacks on Daesh sanctuaries in Nangarhar separately.

President Ghani in his latest visit to Nangarhar province, announced the defeat of the terrorist group there.

Separately, Taliban also claim about defeat of Daesh by their fighters in Nangarhar. Members of parliament also said about clashes between Daesh and Taliban fighters in Kunar.

Daesh group has expanded influence in many provinces and is blamed for deadly attacks against civilians in Kabul and some provinces.