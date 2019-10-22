Daesh leader forsakes violence in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: A senior leader of the Islamic State, which is also known as Daesh terrorist group, have renounced violence by surrendering him to the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to a statement released by provincial government, Fraidoon alias Neman Al-Bajuri surrendered to the Afghan forces in Kot district of Nangarhar.

The surrendered Daesh commander “Fraidoon” was in-charge of the educational programs of the terror group in the province, according to a statement released by provincial government.

Fraidoon is originally from Qarabagh district of Kabul, the capital city, and surrendered after realizing the truth, the statement added.

He handed a pistol and two hand grenades to the Afghan forces.

Daesh terror group making efforts to turn Nangarhar’s districts as one of their main hideouts, however, the Afghan security forces continue anti-group operation, in which many Daesh fighters were killed and wounded in the past few months.