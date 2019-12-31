Daesh militants pose major threat in North

AT News

KABUL: An official from International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed anxiety about the increase of violence in Afghanistan poses by several militant groups. The committee said the IS-K or Daesh extremist group has attracted several armed groups in northern Afghanistan and that the process is in surface of intensifying.

In an interview with Tass, a Russian News Agency, Dominik Stillhart, operational director of the committee has said that due to ongoing security tensions mostly pose by the Daesh militants in the north of Afghanistan, the committee has faced sever challenges to implement its process.

He expressed concerns about the civilian casualties in the longest war in Afghanistan, saying that suicide attacks and as well as airstrikes have inflicted massive casualties on civilians.

Daesh has a weak presence in eastern and as well as northern parts of Afghanistan. Earlier, the government has claimed that hundreds of the group fighters have been arrested by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.