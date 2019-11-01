Home / Latest Updates / Daesh names new leader, confirms al-Baghadi’s death

Daesh names new leader, confirms al-Baghadi’s death

admin November 1, 2019 Latest Updates, World Leave a comment 39 Views

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Days after the Islamic State’s (IS), also known as Dash extemrist group, leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and his heir apparent were killed in a raid by US forces in northern Syria, the group broke its silence to confirm their deaths, announce a new leader and warn America: “Do not be happy,” according to a media report

The militant group named Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi as al-Baghdadi’s replacement in a message posted by its official media wing, the Flashpoint said.

It was the first time IS had acknowledged the death of al-Baghdadi as well as that of another senior figure named Abu Hassan al-Muhajir. President Donald Trump had identified al-Muhajir as al-Baghdadi’s “number one replacement.”

While al-Baghdadi’s death constitutes a significant blow to the militant group, experts have warned that it will not necessarily spell an end to the violent extremists trying to reconstitute their caliphate.

About admin

Check Also

Kazakhstan wants strong relations with Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk KABUL: As part of his visit to Tashkent, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved