Daesh plan to attack Loya Jirga foiled

AT News

KABUL: The security forces nullified a plan made by the Daesh terrorist group to attack the Loya Jirga hall in western Kabul and arrested 11 fighters of the group.

Yasin Zia the army chief of staff, said Sunday that the terrorists were arrested during several operations launched by security forces.

He said that security forces also seized several Sakar rockets and Katyusha missiles set to be fired on the Loya Jirga hall.

The three-day long jirga advised the government to release all the 400 Taliban prisoners to pave the ground for peace negotiations.

3,200 participants 700 of them women also called on the Taliban not to make more excuses to postpone the peace talks with the government.