Daesh spymaster among 28 killed in Nangarhar

KABUL: A spymaster of the Islamic State-Khurasan terrorist group was killed along with 27 other extremist fighters after Afghan security forces raided their safe havens in eastern Nangarhar province, according to authorities.

Special Forceslaunched anti-Daesh ground and aerial operations in Shakhli village of Achin district of Nangarhar Sunday night, killing 28 IS-K affiliates, said Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

He said that intelligence in charge of Daesh Seddiq Orokzai, frontline commander of the group for Achin district Sayed Omar and two other commanders named Shahed and Hadia Orokzai were also among killed Daesh fighters.

Four hideouts of Daesh completely destroyed during crackdowns in the area. No casualty reported among civilians as well as among security forces during operation, he underlined.

