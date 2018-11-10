Home / Latest Updates / Daesh still a serious threat in eastern Afghanistan

Daesh still a serious threat in eastern Afghanistan

November 10, 2018

AT News Report-KABUL: The Daesh terrorist group has an active presence in the eastern parts of the country, said a member of parliament, adding that the group was trying to expand its activity territory to all around Afghanistan.

Hazrat Ali, a representative from Nangarhar province in the parliament said Friday that the Daesh terrorist group was “expanding to nine other provinces after Nangarhar”.

He told the Kabul News that Daesh was not only removed in the country, but operations were very launched very slowly against the terrorist group.

Ali who is also a member of the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan, an alliance made up of several government’s political parties, accused some of candidates for the next year’s presidential election of seeking support from foreigners instead of relying on their people.

 

