Daesh warns Nangarhar residents to remove security cameras

AT News

KABUL: The IS-K or so called Daesh extremist group has warned the private sectors, companies, markets and residential houses to remove their security cameras in eastern Nangarhar province.

The group said that if any private company and person cooperated with the government to picture militants’ activities, they would be given death penalty by the Daeh insurgents.

Last Sunday, the Daesh affiliate members staged a complex attack on a prison in Nangarhar, where nearly 1,800 prisoners incarcerated. Of them, the officials said 300 prisoners belonged to Daesh. The clash between the rebels and Afghan security forces lasted for 20 hours.

Nangarhar is one of the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Daesh affiliates have a strong presence. Earlier, the Afghan security forces arrested two key members of the group in Behsod district the province.