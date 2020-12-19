Daesh’s VBIED executor detained in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces arrested a Daesh terrorist who used to execute and prepare Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) against the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province, intelligence said on Saturday.

Operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted an operation in Khogyani district on Friday night that led to the arrest of a Daesh terrorist responsible for bomb attacks, Nangarhar Press Disk said in a statement.

However, the name and other details of the detained Daesh terrorist have not been disclosed yet.

But an AK-47 with six magazines had been discovered and destroyed on the spot.

No casualty incurred to the Afghan security forces and the residents of the area during the operation, the statement added.