Dahan-e-Ghori road reopened after years of closure

AT News Report

KABUL: Dehna Ghori district road leading to Pul-e-Khomri city was reopened after four years of closure in northern Baghlan province.

The ministry of interior said the road reopened after the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted clearance operation in the district.

The Taliban insurgents had blocked the route that connects the Pul-e-Khumri City capital of Baghlan province with Dehna Ghori district, the ministry said in a statement.

This comes as the Afghan security forces have cleared Darqad district of northern Takhar province from presence of the Taliban insurgents in a larger scale operation carried 16 days ago.

Ministry of Defense on Friday said the operation was launched on October 14 and early on Friday the district was completely cleared of terrorists.

“More than 50 Taliban rebels were killed and dozens of others were wounded during the operation, and the bodies of the insurgents remained on the ground after the clash,” the statement read.